Shift in types of weight-loss surgery performed among pediatric patients

Bottom Line: This study identified a shift in the kind of metabolic and bariatric surgery (so-called MBS surgery because it can help patients achieve long-term weight loss and the resolution of coexisting metabolic conditions such as type 2 diabetes) performed among pediatric patients. An estimated 14,178 MBS procedures were performed among patients 20 or younger from 2005-2014. This research letter reports an increasing frequency of vertical sleeve gastrectomy and decreasing frequency of laparoscopic Roux-en-Y gastric bypass and the use of the adjustable gastric band, all changes that reflect trends in adult MBS procedures.

Authors: Numa P. Perez, Jr., M.D., of Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2018.3030)

