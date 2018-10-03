Expert roundtable discusses impact of thyroid autoimmune testing on women's health

New Rochelle, NY, October 3, 2018--A group of expert panelists gathered to discuss "Thyroid Immune Testing - Guidelines, Testing Platforms, and Clinical Impact on Women's Health." The informative and enlightening results of the Roundtable discussion are presented in an article published with Journal of Women's Health, a peer-reviewed publication from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. Click here to read the expert panel discussion.

Helena Rodbard, MD, a practicing endocrinologist, Past-President of the American College of Endocrinology, and Past President of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists served as moderator of the Roundtable. Members of the distinguished panel were: Tim Korevaar, MD, PhD, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health (Boston MA); Mark Lupo, MD, Thyroid and Endocrine Center of Florida (Sarasota) and Florida State University College of Medicine (Tallahassee); Trevor Angell, MD, and Caroline Nguyen, MD, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California (Los Angeles).

The main goal of the Expert Panel Discussion was to gather information to allow clinicians to better identify the early signs and symptoms of autoimmune thyroid disease and to understand the role that thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) receptor antibodies, such as thyroid-stimulating immunoglobulins (TSI) and thyroid-blocking immunoglobulins (TBI), play in the disease states of Graves' disease and autoimmune thyroid disease (AITD or Hashimoto's thyroiditis), respectively.

Dr. Rodbard comments that understanding the early signs and symptoms of hypo- and hyperthyroidism are so important for practitioners treating women, because the prevalence of these diseases is so much higher in women. Often, the early symptoms may be overlapping.

"The American Thyroid Association (ATA) has recently recommended thyroid antibody testing. Let's discuss what happens when a patient presents with signs and symptoms suggestive of either hypo-or hyperthyroidism," Dr. Rodbard challenged the panel.

She also opened discussion on topics such as treating women who are pregnant and have Graves' disease, the role of thyroid dysfunction and fertility, when to encourage physicians to look for clustering of other autoimmune diseases such as type 1 diabetes or rheumatoid arthritis, and how thyroid function test measurement is affected by women who use biotin.

###

The Roundtable was sponsored by Quidel.

About the Journal

Journal of Women's Health, published monthly, is a core multidisciplinary journal dedicated to the diseases and conditions that hold greater risk for or are more prevalent among women, as well as diseases that present differently in women. Led by Editor-in-Chief Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Executive Director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Women's Health, Richmond, VA, and President of the Academy of Women's Health, the Journal covers the latest advances and clinical applications of new diagnostic procedures and therapeutic protocols for the prevention and management of women's healthcare issues. Complete tables of content and a sample issue may be viewed on the Journal of Women's Health website. Journal of Women's Health is the official journal of the Academy of Women's Health and the Society for Women's Health Research.

About the Academy

Academy of Women's Health is an interdisciplinary, international association of physicians, nurses, and other health professionals who work across the broad field of women's health, providing its members with up-to-date advances and options in clinical care that will enable the best outcomes for their women patients. The Academy's focus includes the dissemination of translational research and evidence-based practices for disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of women across the lifespan.

About the Publisher

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers is a privately held, fully integrated media company known for establishing authoritative peer-reviewed journals in many promising areas of science and biomedical research, including LGBT Health, Transgender Health, Population Health Management, and Breastfeeding Medicine. Its biotechnology trade magazine, GEN (Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News), was the first in its field and is today the industry's most widely read publication worldwide. A complete list of the firm's 80 journals, books, and newsmagazines is available on the Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers website.