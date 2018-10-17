Novel method for precise, controllable cell deposition onto tissue engineering constructs

New Rochelle, NY, October 17, 2018--A new study presents a novel method of using a microfluidic flow cell array to achieve precise and reproducible control of cell deposition onto engineered tissue constructs to produce tunable cell patterns and generate essential integration zones. This microfluidic flow cell array cell deposition method, used to generate engineered musculoskeletal tissues, is described in an article in Tissue Engineering, Part C, Methods, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. Click here to read the full-text article free on the Tissue Engineering website through November 18, 2018.

David Ede, Alejandro Blitch, Niloofar Farhang, and Robby Bowles, University of Utah, and Nikki Davidoff, Carterra, describe how they use this new method to create stable integrating cell populations and controlled cell gradients in the article entitled "Microfluidic Flow Cell Array for Controlled Cell Deposition in Engineered Musculoskeletal Tissues." They present the methods developed for deposition of human adipose derived stem cells and human osteoblasts using a 12-channel pilot printhead, and describe how microfluidic flow cell array cell deposition could be used to create an extensive variety of engineered musculoskeletal tissues.

"The described microfluidic method is an important step forward in the engineering of tissues, like cartilage and tendons, which need for their attachment to bone a fibrocartilaginous transition layer," says Methods Co-Editor-in-Chief John A. Jansen, DDS, PhD, Professor and Head, Department of Biomaterials, Radboud University Medical Center, The Netherlands.

