Riffyn launches Open Access for scientists at non-profits

To celebrate the ground-breaking publication of Riffyn SDE in the journal Scientific Data, Riffyn is launching Open Access which provides free use of the SDE for next-generation design and publishing of experiments

Oakland, CA, USA, 3 October 2018 - Riffyn, a global provider of cloud-based experiment design and data analytics software, has launched Riffyn Open Access which provides free use of its patented Scientific Development Environment (SDE™) to any member of a non-profit organization. Open Access users have a full-featured Riffyn SDE™ account to create and openly share reusable experimental methods and data on the platform.

"Riffyn SDE represents a paradigm shift in the design, execution and sharing of scientific procedures and data analysis," said Dr. Timothy Gardner, Founder/CEO of Riffyn. "Riffyn SDE has undergone four years of intensive development in industrial biotech and pharmaceutical R&D settings. We felt it was time to offer the capability openly to the academic community, most of whom do not have the means to implement industrially-proven data systems like Riffyn SDE."

Riffyn SDE was created to address the crisis in scientific reproducibility and demands for more cost-efficient drug development. Its potential to transform the quality and reusability of scientific work was recently demonstrated in a ground-breaking study published in Scientific Data by Delft University of Technology and Riffyn. The study harnessed Riffyn SDE to execute a complex set of microbial fermentation experiments.

"Riffyn SDE's systematic description of experimental methods eliminates many limitations that are inherent to traditional lab protocols and methods sections in journals," explained Dr. Jack Pronk, Professor of Industrial Microbiology at Delft University of Technology and co-author of the study. "I expect this type of detailed, web-based description of experimental procedures to become the new standard in scientific publications, thereby increasing the repeatability of scientific research and facilitating meaningful reuse of published data."

The Delft study utilized Riffyn SDE to fully define, capture, analyze, and publish scientific experiments in much the same way that CAD software is used to design, test and improve discrete products. Notably, the Scientific Data article replaced its standard materials and methods section with a link to the experiments and data in Riffyn SDE itself. Riffyn SDE delivers all the experimental methods, their associated data, and their analysis scripts in a modular, reusable, and instantly computable digital medium.

Notes to Editors

About Riffyn