SVIN announces Mission Thrombectomy 2020 Pilot results at the World Stroke Congress

Montreal, Canada (October 17, 2018) - Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology The Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology (SVIN) would like to announce the results of the Pilot U.S. Mechanical Thrombectomy Access Score survey as part of the Mission Thrombectomy 2020 (MT2020) campaign. Following the establishment of mechanical thrombectomy as the highly effective standard of care for large vessel occlusion stroke, MT2020 was initiated to increase global access to mechanical thrombectomy. The campaign aims to increase the rate of stroke thrombectomy for eligible patients from less than 100,000 procedures in late 2016 to at least 202,000 annually by 2020 and thereby reducing global stroke disability. MT2020 also aims to double the annual rate of mechanical thrombectomy every two years thereafter.

The MT2020 survey was created by SVIN and Professor Arun Sharma, University of Miami. The purpose of the questionnaire was to quantitatively measure access to thrombectomies in the U.S. and to use the data to establish a pilot Mechanical Thrombectomy Access Score along the three pillars of Information Access Score, Physical Access Score, and Financial Access Score.

The MT2020 U.S. Pilot results were released at the 11th World Stroke Congress, which is taking place October 17-20, 2018 in Montreal, Canada.

Dr. Dileep Yavagal, MD, Past President of SVIN, who is leading this effort said, "The MT2020 U.S. Pilot Survey data show that the mechanical thrombectomy access scores are significantly lower for stroke patients in the rural U.S. as compared to those living in urban areas. This score is lower on each of the three pillars of thrombectomy access. This suggests the need for a critical focus on access to mechanical thrombectomy for rural patients. The survey also showed that interventional neurologists overestimate the overall access their patients have to mechanical thrombectomy and hence need to be informed of the real treatment access rate with field data of large strokes that get detected and get to the stroke center that can do a thrombectomy."

The MT2020 campaign is partnering with several non-profit societies, government, and industry collaborators worldwide. Today MT2020 is endorsed by the World Stroke Organization, the American Heart Association / American Stroke Association, the Neurocritical Care Society, the Kazakhstan National Association of Neurologists Neuroscience, the Italian Society for the Study of Stroke, the Calgary Stroke Program (5T Stroke), the Australian and New Zealand Association of Neurologists, and the Neurovascular Exchange, all of whom joined in this mission to improve stroke care.

Globally each year, strokes affect roughly 16 million people and kill an estimated 5.7 million. The annual U.S. healthcare overall cost due to stroke is $104 billion. Stroke is a very time sensitive disease and requires intervention as rapidly as possible up to 24 hours from the start of stroke symptoms. Without appropriate diagnosis and treatment, a majority of surviving stroke patients suffer permanent disability. Despite the recent advances of mechanical thrombectomy, which reduces disability and saves lives, less than 10 percent of eligible stroke patients are treated surgically due to the lack of a portable diagnostic device for early detection. [1,2,3,4]

