Getting women in the mood for sex

CLEVELAND - (October 3, 2018) - Even before ancient Egyptians, the search was on for aphrodisiacs that stimulated sexual desire and pleasure. Today, although we better understand the science behind desire, there is still much to be learned. The Presidential Symposium at The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) Annual Meeting in San Diego, October 3-6, will provide a historical world-wide tour of the search for aphrodisiacs, ending with current evidence-based pharmacologic treatments for hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Much has been learned in recent years about how and why women get in the mood for sex. Yet, there still remains only one FDA-approved pharmacologic option for women diagnosed with hypoactive sexual desire disorder and in need of treatment to enhance their overall quality of life.

Dr. Sheryl Kingsberg from University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and President of NAMS will moderate and speak in the session titled "Sexual Desire: Wired for Wild?" at the upcoming NAMS Annual Meeting. Dr. James Pfaus from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, will also speak in the session on the neurochemistry of sexual desire and highlight the role of the central nervous system and the neurotransmitter dopamine in stimulating pleasure. Additionally, Dr. Kingsberg will discuss how music, particularly Rock and Roll, plays a role in wiring humans for desire. She will explain the epigenetic effects of music on sexual desire and how research and scientific advances have moved in parallel with societal changes, as has the evolution of Rock and Roll.

"Healthcare providers need a better understanding of the latest research in women's sexual health in order to help the number of women affected by hypoactive sexual desire disorder," says Dr. JoAnn Pinkerton, NAMS executive director.

Drs. Kingsberg and Pinkerton are available for interviews before the presentation at the Annual Meeting.