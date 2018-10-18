Consumers choose smartphones mostly because of their appearance

A study by the University of Seville and The Catholic University of North Chile indicates that technical characteristics are only the second factor taken into account when buying a smartphone

What motivates a customer to choose a particular model of mobile phone? Experts from the University of Seville, in collaboration with the Catholic University of North Chile, have recently published a study in which they state that the most important influence on the purchase of a mobile phone is what it looks like. The more attractive the image and design of the telephone, the stronger the emotional relationship that consumers are going to have with the product, which is a clear influence on their purchasing decision.

After analysing the data collected, the experts indicated that technical characteristics and functionality are the next factors to influence the purchase of smartphones.

"We have seen that the social value or colour of the mobile, however, are questions that matter less to the consumer", indicates the University of Seville researcher Francisco Javier Rondan. The project was based on a sample of 388 valid responses, 247 from Brazilian users and 141 from Chileans.

With regard to the aesthetic qualities, the most sold mobile phones of 2017 had flat screens with rounded edges and a size between 4.7" and 5.5". As for the average amount spent by consumers on this type of mobile device, the prices of the most sold smartphones ranged from 269 to 639 euros.

This project arose from the thesis written by the researcher Tarcilla Mariano Mello, from the Catholic University of North Chile, directed by the Chilean teacher Patricio Ramírez-Correa and by Francisco Javier Rondan of the University of Seville.