Demand for sexual services in Britain: does sex education matter?

By analysing survey data from 1999-2001 and 2010-2012, researchers have estimated the demand for commercial sex among British men.

The Scottish Journal of Political Economy study found that men traveling abroad, men living in London, drug users, religious men, and men with middle-class income are more often together with prostitutes than other men.

The most notable finding from a policy point of view was that learning about sex in school had a significant and sizeable negative effect on the expected number of times with a prostitute. The authors noted that requiring sex education in all schools could therefore help in reducing prostitution in Britain.

