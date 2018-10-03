Low vitamin D linked to earlier death in Thai men

Previous studies on the association between blood levels of vitamin D and survival have come from high-income countries. A new Geriatrics & Gerontology International study has now found that vitamin D insufficiency is linked with earlier death in community-dwelling Thai older men.

The study included 1268 adults with a median age of 74 years from the Thai 4th National Health Examination Survey carried out in 2008. Participants were followed and linked to a vital registry in 2015.

Vitamin D insufficiency was associated with a 77% higher risk of dying during follow-up among men, but there was no increased risk in women.

Also, the risk in men was only significant in those who were diabetic. "Cardiovascular disease may be the link between vitamin D insufficiency and risk of death in diabetic older male," said co-author Dr. Chalermsri Chalobol, of Mahidol University, in Bangkok.

