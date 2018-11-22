Charred instead of crispy -- why over-frying is risky

"Several substances produced through heating have a carcinogenic or mutagenic effect in studies," explains BfR President, Professor Dr. Dr. Andreas Hensel. "Their uptake via food should therefore be limited." Various research projects at the BfR are examining the uptake of the substances in the body and the mechanisms of a possibly health-damaging effect. The latest issue of BfR2GO is dedicated to these activities on the health risks posed by heat-induced contaminants. BfR2GO also gives tips on what consumers should observe when roasting, frying and heating.

An important task of the BfR is to inform the general public about possible health risks. Twice a year, BfR2GO provides up-to-date, well founded information on the research, assessment and communication of the possible health risks posed by foods, feeds, chemicals and consumer products in a compact format crammed full of knowledge. In each issue of BfR2GO, focus is placed on a current topic from the work area of the Institute. In the latest edition, focus is on the risks posed by the contaminants produced by the heating of foods and raw substances. There are also reports, interviews and news from all work areas of the BfR.

Other topics in this issue are the risk perception of tattoos, caffeine in food, the contact patterns of pigs in the barn, mineral oils in cosmetics, high-resolution microscopes that help to reduce animal experiments and interviews with the behavioural scientist Michael Siegrist and the Executive Director of the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), Bernhard Url.

###

The science magazine BfR2GO appears twice a year in German and English and is published on the BfR website from where it can be downloaded free of charge or ordered directly: https:/ / www. bfr. bund. de/ en/ science_magazine_bfr2go. html . Interested parties can register per e-mail for a free subscription to the magazine.