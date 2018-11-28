Nanoscale blood test technique set to springboard cancer discoveries

A technique to get more information from the blood of cancer patients than previously possible has been developed.

The discovery could potentially accelerate early diagnosis, speed up drug discovery and lead to advancements in personalised medicines. The Cancer Research UK-funded study* is published in Advanced Materials today (Wednesday).

The scientists, from the University of Manchester, collected blood samples from women with advanced ovarian cancer who were treated with a type of chemotherapy called CAELYX®. This chemotherapy drug** is contained in a soft, lipid-based nanoparticle, called a liposome, which acts as a vessel to help minimise side effects***.

Women gave a sample of blood, following an injection of CAELYX® over a course of 90 minutes as part of their treatment. By extracting the injected liposomes, the scientists were able to detect a wide variety of biomolecules that stuck to the surface of the liposome - called the 'biomolecule corona'.

Professor Kostas Kostarelos, lead author from the University of Manchester, said: "We're astonished at how rich the information was on the surface of the liposomes taken from the blood. We hope this technique could be a springboard for further research, from monitoring disease progression or recurrence, to identifying which treatment is best for each patient and potentially finding new biomarkers for early diagnosis."

This is a step forward in developing a better technique to gather information from patients' blood - a 'halo effect' of biomolecules sticking to the liposomes has been seen before, but only after dipping the nanoparticles in blood samples in a tube outside the patient's body.

Dr Marilena Hadjidemetriou, study author from the University of Manchester, said: "The blood is a potential goldmine of information, but there's a challenge to amplify cancer signals that would otherwise be buried within the 'noise'.

"More abundant proteins mask rarer and smaller molecules that could be significant in helping us to understand disease progression or finding potential new drug targets. This technique overcomes this challenge."

Professor Caroline Dive, Cancer Research UK's expert in liquid biopsies, said: "Finding a test to help diagnose, track and treat cancer is something many scientists are pursuing. Liquid biopsies are quicker, cheaper and less invasive than many other tests, and this technique is an important early step in developing such a test. Further work will reveal what the information captured using liposomes can tell us about the disease."

The researchers now hope to use this technique in mice to help find the best patterns of biomarkers to identify cancers in the early stages of disease as part of their Cancer Research UK Pioneer Award****, which funds innovative ideas from any discipline that could revolutionise our understanding of cancer.

###

Peer-reviewed

Experimental Study

Humans

For media enquiries contact Catherine Pickworth in the Cancer Research UK press office on 020 3469 6910 or, out of hours, on 07050 264 059.

Notes to editor:

*Hadjidemetriou et al. The human in vivo biomolecule corona onto PEGylated liposomes: a proof-of-concept clinical study. Advanced Materials.

** doxorubicin

*** Liposomes are regularly used to help reduce the side effects of chemotherapy, by acting as a vessel for the drugs. They are the most common nanoparticles used in the clinic, making them excellent candidates to use as a tool to help scientists make biomarker discoveries.

****Our Pioneer Award funds innovative, higher risk ideas, from any discipline, that could revolutionise our understanding of cancer. Individuals or teams, from any background, including commercial organisations, can apply. For more information visit: https:/ / www. cancerresearchuk. org/ funding-for-researchers/ our-funding-schemes/ pioneer-award

About Cancer Research UK

Cancer Research UK is the world's leading cancer charity dedicated to saving lives through research.

Cancer Research UK's pioneering work into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer has helped save millions of lives.

Cancer Research UK receives no funding from the UK government for its life-saving research. Every step it makes towards beating cancer relies on vital donations from the public.

Cancer Research UK has been at the heart of the progress that has already seen survival in the UK double in the last 40 years.

Today, 2 in 4 people survive their cancer for at least 10 years. Cancer Research UK's ambition is to accelerate progress so that by 2034, 3 in 4 people will survive their cancer for at least 10 years.

Cancer Research UK supports research into all aspects of cancer through the work of over 4,000 scientists, doctors and nurses.

Together with its partners and supporters, Cancer Research UK's vision is to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.