Concussion associated with suicide risk

Bottom Line: Experiencing concussions or mild traumatic brain injury (TBI) was associated with increased risk of suicide in a new analysis but the absolute risk was small because nearly all patients diagnosed with concussion or TBI didn't die by suicide. Data from 17 studies for more than 700,000 patients diagnosed with concussion or mild TBI and more than 6.2 million people without such diagnoses were included in this systematic review and meta-analysis. A meta-analysis combines the results of multiple studies identified in a systematic review and quantitatively summarizes the overall association between the same exposure and outcomes measured across all studies. Researchers want more studies done to identify strategies to prevent concussions and mild TBI and to find ways to identify patients at highest risk of suicide after such injuries.

Authors: Michael Fralick, M.D., S.M., of the University of Toronto, Canada, and coauthors

