New physical activity guidelines for Americans released

Bottom Line: Updated physical activity guidelines released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) tell Americans to get moving, and for how long, with aerobic and muscle-strengthening activities.

Background: Most adults and adolescents in the United States aren't active enough, although being physically active is one of the most important things people can do to improve their health and reduce their risk for many chronic diseases and conditions.

Who and When: These updated Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans are based on a review of the current science on physical activity and health.

Conclusions: Health professionals and policymakers should promote awareness of the updated guidelines and support efforts to implement programs, practices and policies to facilitate increased physical activity to improve the health of the U.S. population.

Authors: Katrina L. Piercy, Ph.D., R.D., U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, Rockville, Maryland, and coauthors

-- The JAMA editorial, "New Physical Activity Guidelines - A Call to Activity for Clinicians and Patients," by Paul D. Thompson, M.D., Hartford Hospital, Hartford, Connecticut, and Thijs M. H. Eijsvogels, Ph.D., Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen, the Netherlands.

-- The JAMA Viewpoint, "Physical Activity Guidelines for Health and Prosperity in the United States," by Brett P. Giroir, M.D., and Don Wright, M.D., M.P.H., U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Editor's Note: These guidelines will be presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2018 on Monday, November 12.

