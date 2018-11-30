Polio-like illness mostly of children is focus of 3 JAMA Pediatrics articles

Bottom Line: Acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) is a poorly understood polio-like illness mostly of children characterized by weakness of muscles and limbs and the presence of a spinal cord lesion. An increase in cases was first suspected in 2012 and some epidemiologic evidence suggests viruses may be associated with AFM outbreaks in the United States in the late summer and fall of 2014, 2016 and 2018. Much still needs to be learned about the cause, progression, biomarkers, prognosis and treatment of this rare condition.

