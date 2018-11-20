Study estimates how much time adults sit, how many are physically inactive

Bottom Line: Sitting too long and being physically inactive can be bad for your health, and it's important to understand how common these behaviors are among U.S. adults. This study used data from a nationally representative survey of about 5,900 adults to examine sitting time and leisure-time physical activity. Researchers report 1 in 4 adults sit for more than 8 hours a day, 4 in 10 are physically inactive with no moderate or vigorous activity during the week, and 1 in 10 reported both sitting more than 8 hours a day and being physically inactive. Limitations of the study include self-reported data. Practitioners can help support programs and policies that help adults sit less and move more.

Authors: Emily N. Ussery, Ph.D., Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Atlanta, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jama.2018.17797)

