What are effects of smoked, vaporized marijuana in infrequent adult users?

Bottom Line: Researchers compared the effects of smoked versus vaporized cannabis at two different doses and a placebo dose in a small study of 17 healthy adults who weren't regular cannabis users. Participants felt the effects of smoked and vaporized cannabis at a 10-mg dose of the psychoactive component THC, including modest cognitive impairment, while a 25-mg dose of THC produced more pronounced drug effects and substantial impairment of cognitive and psychomotor functioning. Vaporized cannabis produced stronger drug effects on users and higher blood concentrations of THC compared with equal doses of smoked cannabis. The study was limited by a small range of doses.

Authors: Ryan Vandrey, Ph.D., Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, and coauthors

