Weight history may be important for determining risk of early death

Bottom Line: A patient's weight history could help identify those at increased risk of dying. Using data for nearly 6,200 people from the Framingham Heart Study, this study incorporated weight history to examine the association between obesity and risk of death because many studies typically rely on weight status at a single point in time. Researchers found an association between maximum body mass index (BMI) over 24 years of weight history and risk of death, with increasing risk for obese individuals compared to those who were normal weight. Maximum BMI in the normal-weight range was associated with the lowest risk of death, pointing to the importance of obesity prevention.

Authors: Ching-Ti Liu, Ph.D., Boston University School of Public Health, Boston, Massachusetts, and co-authors

Related Material: The invited commentary, "Long-Term Body Mass Index and Mortality in the Framingham Heart Study," by Mark A. Pereira, Ph.D., University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, also is available on the For The Media website.

