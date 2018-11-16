What is value-based pricing amount for self-injectable epinephrine devices?

Bottom Line: For children and adults with food allergies, personal self-injectable epinephrine devices are crucial to treating severe reactions such as anaphylaxis if there is unintended exposure to allergens. Autoinjectors have become very expensive, although the drug they inject is cheap. In this study of simulated children with peanut allergy, researchers estimated value-based pricing for the devices, which is a method of drug pricing where drug costs are based on the magnitude of the benefit they provide. This analysis suggests a value-based pricing model for autoinjectors at no more than $24 a year for children with peanut allergies to protect against risk of death.

Authors: Marcus Shaker, M.D., M.S., Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Matthew Greenhawt, M.D., M.B.A., M.Sc., University of Colorado School of Medicine, Aurora, Colorado

