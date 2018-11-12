Higher dietary quality associated with improved glycemic control in women with GDM

New Rochelle, NY, November 12, 2018--A new study has found that higher dietary quality was associated with improved overall glycemic control and postprandial glycemic control in women with gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM). The association between dietary quality and glycemic control was examined in the Gestational Diabetes' Effects on Moms Study and the findings are reported in an article published in Journal of Women's Health, a peer-reviewed publication from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. Click here to read the full-text article free on the Journal of Women's Health website until December 12, 2018.

Dietary quality was assessed using the Healthy Eating Index 2010 (HEI-2010) adherence scores from a food frequency questionnaire which was administered soon after the diagnosis of GDM. A higher HEI-2010 score indicates higher dietary quality. Compared with women in quartile 1 of the HEI-2010 score, women in quartiles 2, 3, and 4 had increased odds of achieving optimal overall glycemic control and individual measurements of glycemic control. In additional analyses of HEI-2010 component scores, higher total vegetable intake and greens and beans intake were associated with increased odds of glycemic control. Meghana D. Gadgil, MD, University of California, San Francisco, coauthored the article entitled "Dietary Quality and Glycemic Control Among Women with Gestational Diabetes Mellitus" with colleagues from the University of Tennessee (Knoxville), Kaiser Permanente Northern California (Oakland, CA), and Kaiser Permanente Medical Center (Santa Clara, CA).

"It is important for clinicians to know that improving dietary quality may improve glycemic control in women with gestational diabetes mellitus," states Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Editor-in-Chief of Journal of Women's Health and Executive Director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Women's Health, Richmond, VA. "Increasing intake of vegetables and legumes could be recommended as an initial step to improve overall dietary quality and thereby increase the likelihood of achieving optimal glycemic control."

Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases under Award Number R18 DK067334. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

