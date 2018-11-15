Vietnam veterans and agent orange exposure -- new report

The committee that carried out the study and wrote the report, Veterans and Agent Orange: Update 11 (2018), focused on the scientific literature published between Sept. 30, 2014, and Dec. 31, 2017

Hypertension Upgraded in Latest Biennial Review of Research on Health Problems in Veterans That May Be Linked to Agent Orange Exposure During Vietnam War

WASHINGTON - The latest in a series of congressionally mandated biennial reviews of the evidence of health problems that may be linked to exposure to Agent Orange and other herbicides used during the Vietnam War found sufficient evidence of an association for hypertension and monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS). The committee that carried out the study and wrote the report, Veterans and Agent Orange: Update 11 (2018), focused on the scientific literature published between Sept. 30, 2014, and Dec. 31, 2017.

From 1962 to 1971, the U.S. military sprayed herbicides over Vietnam to strip the thick jungle canopy that could conceal opposition forces, destroy crops that those forces might depend on, and clear tall grass and bushes from the perimeters of U.S. bases and outlying encampments. The most commonly used chemical mixture sprayed was Agent Orange, which was contaminated with the most toxic form of dioxin. These and the other herbicides sprayed during the war constituted the chemicals of interest for the committee. The exact number of U.S. military personnel who served in Vietnam is unknown because deployment to the theater was not specifically recorded in military records, but estimates range from 2.6 million to 4.3 million.

Hypertension was moved to the category of "sufficient" evidence of an association from its previous classification in the "limited or suggestive" category. The sufficient category indicates that there is enough epidemiologic evidence to conclude that there is a positive association. A finding of limited or suggestive evidence means that epidemiologic research results suggest an association between exposure to herbicides and a particular outcome, but a firm conclusion is limited because chance, bias, and confounding factors could not be ruled out with confidence. The committee came to this conclusion in part based on a recent study of U.S. Vietnam veterans by researchers from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), which found that self-reported hypertension rates were highest among former military personnel who had the greatest opportunity for exposure to these chemicals.

The committee concluded that there was sufficient evidence of an association between exposure to at least one of the chemicals of interest and MGUS, a newly considered condition. This finding is based on a recent study in which investigators found a statistically significant higher prevalence of MGUS in Vietnam veterans involved in herbicide spray operations than in comparison veterans. MGUS is a clinically silent condition that is a precursor to the cancer multiple myeloma, but only an estimated 1 percent of MGUS cases progress to multiple myeloma each year.

While some new studies suggest an association might exist between exposure to the chemicals of interest and Type 2 diabetes, the committee could not come to a consensus on whether this and the other available evidence continued to be limited or suggestive, or merited elevation to sufficient. Both newly and previously reviewed studies consistently show a relationship between well-characterized exposures to dioxin and dioxin-like chemicals and measures of diabetes health outcomes in diverse cohorts, including Vietnam veteran populations. The risk factors for diabetes, such as age, obesity, and family history of the disease, were controlled for in the analyses of most studies reviewed. However, some members of the committee believed that the lack of exposure specificity and the potential for residual uncontrolled confounding influences complicated attribution of the outcome to the chemicals of interest.

In addition, VA asked the committee to focus on three health outcomes: possible generational health effects that may be the result of herbicide exposure among male Vietnam veterans, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and glioblastoma multiforme. The evidence of association for exposure to the chemicals of interest and glioblastoma (and other brain cancers) remains inadequate or insufficient, the committee concluded. While it is appropriate for VA be mindful of the concerns raised about the possible association between Vietnam service and glioblastoma, the outcome is so rare and the information concerning herbicide exposures so imprecise, that it is doubtful that any logistically and economically feasible epidemiologic study of veterans would produce meaningful results regarding the association between exposures and the disease. For this reason, the committee recommended that VA should focus on fostering advancements to inform improved glioblastoma treatment options.

There are relatively few studies on the health effects of paternal chemical exposures on their descendants, and none address Vietnam veterans specifically. Therefore, the committee recommended further specific study of the health of descendants of male Vietnam veterans.

Myeloproliferative neoplasms and myelodysplastic syndromes are diseases of the blood cells and bone marrow. The committee's search of epidemiologic literature yielded only one relevant paper on these diseases -- a study of these cancers in Vietnam veterans that was reviewed in a previous update. Given this paucity of research, the committee recommended that investigators should examine existing databases on myeloid diseases to determine whether there are data available that would allow for an evaluation of myeloproliferative neoplasms in Vietnam veterans and others who have been exposed to dioxin and the other chemicals of interest.

Although progress has been made in understanding the health effects of military herbicide exposure and the mechanisms underlying these effects, significant gaps in knowledge remain. The committee restated recommendations for research activities outlined in previous updates in this series, including toxicologic, mechanistic, and epidemiologic research. Such work should include efforts to gain more complete knowledge through the integration of information in existing U.S. Department of Defense and VA databases.

The committee noted that the difficulty in conducting research on Vietnam veteran health issues should not act as a barrier to carrying out such work. There are many questions regarding veterans' health that can only be adequately answered by examining veterans themselves, thereby properly accounting for the totality of the military service experience.

###

The study was sponsored by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine are private, nonprofit institutions that provide independent, objective analysis and advice to the nation to solve complex problems and inform public policy decisions related to science, technology, and medicine. They operate under an 1863 congressional charter to the National Academy of Sciences, signed by President Lincoln. For more information, visit nationalacademies.org. A committee roster follows.

Social Media:

Follow us on Twitter: @theNASEM and @NASEM_health

Follow us on Instagram: @theNASEM

Follow us on Facebook: @NationalAcademies

Follow the conversation using: #VeteransAgentOrange

Resources:

Report Highlights

Summary of Conclusions

Download the report at nationalacademies.org/veteransagentorange2018

Contacts:

Dana Korsen, Media Relations Officer

Andrew Robinson, Media Relations Assistant

Office of News and Public Information

202-334-2138; e-mail news@nas.edu">news@nas.edu

Newsroom

Copies of Veterans and Agent Orange: Update 11 (2018) are available from the National Academies Press on the Internet at http://www. nap. edu or by calling 202-334-3313 or 1-800-624-6242. Reporters may obtain a copy from the Office of News and Public Information (contacts listed above).

THE NATIONAL ACADEMIES OF SCIENCES, ENGINEERING, AND MEDICINE

Health and Medicine Division

Board on Population Health and Public Health Practice

Committee Review the Health Effects in Vietnam Veterans Exposure to Herbicides (Eleventh Biennial Update)

Irva Hertz-Picciotto (chair)

Professor

Department of Public Health Sciences

School of Medicine, and

Medical Investigations of Neurodevelopmental Disorders Institute

University of California

Davis

Nancy Berliner1

Chief

Division of Hematology

Brigham and Women's Hospital, and

Professor

Harvard Medical School

Boston

Wendy B. Bernstein

Attending Physician

Department of Hematology/Oncology

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, and

Associate Professor of Medicine

Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences

Bethesda, Md.

Michael J. Carvan III

Shaw Professor

School of Freshwater Sciences, and

School of Public Health

University of Wisconsin

Milwaukee

Aravinda Chakravarti1,2

Professor of Medicine and of Neuroscience and Physiology

School of Medicine, and

Director

Center for Human Genetics and Genomics

New York University

New York City

Dana C. Dolinoy

NSF International Chair of Environmental Health Sciences, and

Professor of Environmental Health Sciences and Nutritional Sciences

School of Public Health

University of Michigan

Ann Arbor

Mary A. Fox

Assistant Professor

Department of Health Policy and Management, and

Co-Director

Risk Sciences and Public Policy Institute

Bloomberg School of Public Health

Johns Hopkins University

Baltimore

Karl T. Kelsey

Professor of Epidemiology and of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine

Brown University

Providence, R.I.

Molly L. Kile

Associate Professor

College of Public Health and Human Sciences, and

Director

Environmental Exposure and Biomarker Lab

Oregon State University

Corvallis

Andrew F. Olshan

Barbara Sorenson Hulka Distinguished Professor

Department of Epidemiology

Gillings School of Global Public Health

University of North Carolina

Chapel Hill

Beate R. Ritz

Professor

Department of Epidemiology

Fielding School of Public Health

University of California

Los Angeles

Lori A. White

Associate Professor

Department of Biochemistry and Microbiology

School of Environmental and Biological Sciences

Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey

New Brunswick

STAFF

David A. Butler

Staff Officer

1Member, National Academy of Medicine

2Member, National Academy of Sciences