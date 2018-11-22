Scientists from CMU and NTU Singapore discover how mechanical strain shapes plants

Scientists from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) and Carnegie Mellon University in the U.S have discovered how mechanical forces can influence the shapes of plant leaves and flower petals.

While the genetic and biomolecular mechanisms that give rise to complex 3D shapes in plant organs have been widely studied, the role of biomechanical factors is unclear.

In their latest paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), NTU President Prof Subra Suresh, Dean of NTU's Graduate College Professor K. Jimmy Hsia, NTU's Assistant Professor in MAE and SCBE Huang Changjin, and researchers at Carnegie Mellon University combined quantitative measurements of live plants with computational simulations to show how mechanical stress and deformation influence the shape of plant leaves.

Growth of a leaf is modulated by its growth factor, a natural substance capable of stimulating growth, proliferation, and differentiation in living cells. Where a leaf has higher growth factor concentration, (typically at the part near the leaf edge), it grows faster, resulting in additional stresses that eventually bend or deform a leaf into the different 3D shapes it can take.

The authors constructed a phase diagram illustrating how each of four common leaf geometries -- twisting, helical twisting, saddle bending, and edge waving -- are associated with specific combinations of the parameters.

By manipulation of the key parameters, which is the value of the power-law exponent that defines the strain profile and the maximum strain value, the authors reproduced the geometries in a hydrogel, the formation of which mimics plant growth.

These findings help to explain and give insights into how plant organs are shaped, providing the scientific understanding needed to generate bioinspired 3D structures in soft materials such as hydrogels.

