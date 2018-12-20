How kimchi gets its kick (video)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2018 -- Kimchi, the fermented cabbage dish beloved in Korea and around the world, has a signature pungent, sour tang. Those unique flavors come from not only salt and spices but also fermentation by friendly microbes. In this video, Reactions explores the chemistry of why kimchi is so delicious and even tries to make a batch: https:/ / youtu. be/ DG4afs7C1XI .

###

Reactions is a video series produced by the American Chemical Society and PBS Digital Studios. Subscribe to Reactions at http://bit. ly/ ACSReactions , and follow us on Twitter @ACSreactions.

The American Chemical Society, the world's largest scientific society, is a not-for-profit organization chartered by the U.S. Congress. ACS is a global leader in providing access to chemistry-related information and research through its multiple databases, peer-reviewed journals and scientific conferences. ACS does not conduct research, but publishes and publicizes peer-reviewed scientific studies. Its main offices are in Washington, D.C., and Columbus, Ohio.

To automatically receive press releases from the American Chemical Society, contact newsroom@acs.org.

Follow us: Twitter Facebook Instagram