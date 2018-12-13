Should Santa wear a flame-retardant suit? (video)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2018 -- Saint Nick faces a host of hazards during the holiday season, from the calories in cookies to the dying embers in your fireplace. A flame-retardant suit could save Santa from a seriously un-jolly circumstance. But many believe these molecules belong on the naughty list due to the potential risks they pose to human health. In this video, Reactions explains the chemistry of flame retardants and asks whether Father Christmas should bother swapping out his suit: https:/ / youtu. be/ D7qk_1BdUOw .

