Saving species with better monitoring

To conserve species, managers need reliable estimates of their population trends. Samples are gathered over time, but the length of the sampling period is often established using crude rules of thumb rather than good statistical methods. Writing for BioScience, Dr. Easton R. White of the Center for Population Biology at the University of California, Davis, presents an analysis of 822 vertebrate species populations and demonstrates substantial problems with current sampling approaches. He argues that properly statistically powered methods will offer a truer representation of population health--leading to saved money and effort, better knowledge of species health, and ultimately, improved conservation outcomes. Dr. White joins us on this episode of BioScience Talks to discuss statistical power, his own analyses, and his recommendations for future conservation efforts.

