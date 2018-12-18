Dicationic ionic liquid & its application in the synthesis of xanthenediones

Synthesis of 1, 1'-sulfinyldiethylammonium bis (hydrogen sulfate) as a novel room temperature di-cationic ionic liquid was attempted and used as a catalyst for xanthenedione synthesis. As precursors, the di-cationic ionic liquid using ethylamine and thionyl chloride have been synthesized. Then, [(EtNH2)2SO][HSO4]2 preparation was completed by the reaction of [(EtNH2)2SO] Cl2 with H2SO4. This was characterized by FT-IR, 1H NMR, and 13C NMR as well as Hammett acidity functions.

Through the condensation of structurally diverse aldehydes and di-medone under solvent-free conditions, di-cationic ionic liquid was used as a catalyst for the synthesis of xanthenedione. The progress of the reaction was monitored by thin layer chromatography

This is a new method that has proven to be solvent-free especially for the synthesis of xanthenediones, in the presence of [(EtNH2)2SO][HSO4]2. The method has demonstrated the use of a powerful catalyst with the production of excellent yields along with short reaction times. Studies have also shown that the dicationic ionic liquid can be readily recovered and reused at least four times without significant loss of catalytic activity.

This new di-cationic ionic liquid can act as a highly efficient catalyst for the synthesis of xanthenediones under solvent-free conditions.

