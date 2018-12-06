Virus- and oncogene-free reprogramming method for the production of iPSCs published in the journal Regenerative Medicine

Regenerative Medicine is delighted to publish open access original research demonstrating the first virus- and oncogene-free induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology to produce safer pluripotent stem cells from cord blood and peripheral blood.

Cellular Engineering Technologies, the John Paul II Medical Research Institute and the University of Iowa (all IA, USA) have announced a new milestone in the field of regenerative medicine involving the creation of safer and non-controversial pluripotent stem cells from cord blood and peripheral blood obtained from donors. The group, led by Alan Moy (from the above institutions), published their research findings in the scientific journal Regenerative Medicine in an ahead-of-print, open access article entitled "Virus-free and oncogene-free induced pluripotent stem cell reprogramming in cord blood and peripheral blood in patients with lung disease." The study presents, for the first time, a novel approach for the creation of iPSCs without the need to use viruses and, more importantly, the standard oncogenes (cancer genes) used to produce iPSCs.

The study creates new opportunities to extend the diversity and lifelong utility of cord blood. Parents currently bank their child's cord blood for presumed future private use. However, private cord blood storage has several shortcomings, which include rare and limited therapeutic indications during childhood, as well as an insufficient number and diversity of stem cells to treat chronic disease in adulthood.

The study also reports the creation of iPSCs from peripheral blood in patients with cystic fibrosis and alpha one antitrypsin deficiency, a genetic cause of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The production of safer pluripotent stem cells from peripheral blood offer more predictive patient models of disease for drug development without untoward influences from viral and oncogenic effects. In addition, the approach provides a safer autologous (patient's own) pluripotent stem cell therapy for future use. The technology aims to advance personalized and regenerative medicine, drug discovery and bio-banking. Virus- and oncogene-free iPSCs are expected to offer broader utility than the direct use of cord blood for a diverse spectrum of diseases, including neurodegenerative, cardiopulmonary, retinal, arthritic, metabolic and autoimmune disorders and cancer.

"We appreciate Regenerative Medicine for publishing this important study", stated Alan Moy. "This virus and oncogene-free iPSC reprogramming for CD34+ cells and adherent cells represents a milestone that addresses the safety challenges inherent with pluripotent stem cell therapies."

The presented open access article, "Virus-free and oncogene-free induced pluripotent stem cell reprogramming in cord blood and peripheral blood in patients with lung disease," can be accessed online at: https:/ / www. futuremedicine. com/ doi/ 10. 2217/ rme-2018-0041

For more information, contact: info@celleng-tech.com or phone: (319) 688-7367 (John Paul II Medical Research Institute).

