Monday, December 3, Rockville, MD - Insilico Medicine, one of the leaders in artificial intelligence for drug discovery, biomarker development, digital medicine, and aging research announced today the publication of its recent paper titled "Artificial Intelligence for Aging and Longevity Research: Recent Advances and Perspectives" in Ageing Research Reviews, one of the highest-impact journals in the field. The paper introduces recent advances in deep learning for aging research and provides fair insight into the field.

The emergence of the longevity biotechnology industry has brought many biotech and pharma companies and academic research institutions to the longevity landscape, and now one of the key trends accelerating the field is recent advances in artificial intelligence.

"Insilico Medicine is dedicated to extending human longevity. We came up with several very important realizations. First, age is one of the most abundant biological features, and when your data looks like Swiss cheese, age is present. Second, Deep Learning (DL) age predictors are a great way to integrate previously incompatible data types, such as videos and blood test results. Third, the generation of new biological data using Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), with age as a generation condition, is a great way to produce high-quality synthetic data. Also, it is possible to view aging as a staged disease to get a holistic view of the biological process on both tissue-specific and systemic levels, which makes the Deep Neural Networks (DNNs) more interpretable, builds causal graphs, and identifies biological targets. Moreover, it is possible to train the DNNs on age and retrain the model on specific diseases. Also, it is possible to use biological aging clocks to personalize immunotherapies and vaccinations and to identify new ways to improve response rates. The paper outlines these realizations and presents a way to accelerate aging research using AI technologies", said Alex Zhavoronkov, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Insilico Medicine, who led the study.

###

The results of the research were presented on December 2nd at the NIPS Expo / NeurIPS Expo workshop in Montreal by Polina Mamoshina and Alex Zhavoronkov, co-authors of the paper.

Please follow the link below to read the article: https:/ / www. sciencedirect. com/ science/ article/ pii/ S156816371830240X

Insilico Medicine is regularly publishing research papers in peer-reviewed journals. The company was first to apply the generative adversarial networks (GANs) to the generation of the new molecular structures with the specified parameters and published a seminal peer-reviewed paper submitted in June 2016. The concept was further extended and augmented with advanced memory and reinforcement learning. One of the latest papers published in the Journals of Gerontology demonstrated the application of the deep neural networks to assessing the biological age of the patients. The latest special issue in Molecular Pharmaceutics featured several research papers by Insilico Medicine.

For further information, images or interviews, please contact:

Contact: Ola Popova

ai@pharma.ai

Website: http://insilico. com/

About Insilico Medicine, Inc

Insilico Medicine is an artificial intelligence company headquartered in Rockville, MD with R&D and management resources in Belgium, Russia, UK, Taiwan, and Korea sourced through hackathons and competitions. The company and its scientists are dedicated to extending human productive longevity and transforming every step of the drug discovery and drug development process through excellence in biomarker discovery, drug development, digital medicine, and aging research. Insilico pioneered the applications of the generative adversarial networks (GANs) and reinforcement learning for generation of novel molecular structures for the diseases with a known target and with no known targets. In addition to working collaborations with the large pharmaceutical companies, the company is pursuing internal drug discovery programs in cancer, dermatological diseases, fibrosis, Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimer's Disease, ALS, diabetes, sarcopenia, and aging. Through a partnership with LifeExtension.com, the company launched a range of nutraceutical products compounded using the advanced bioinformatics techniques and deep learning approaches. It also provides a range of consumer-facing applications including Young.AI.

In 2017, NVIDIA selected Insilico Medicine as one of the Top 5 AI companies in its potential for social impact. In 2018, the company was named one of the global top 100 AI companies by CB Insights. In 2018 it received the Frost & Sullivan 2018 North American Artificial Intelligence for Aging Research and Drug Development Award accompanied with the industry brief.

Brief company video: https:/ / www. youtube. com/ watch?v= l62jlwgL3v8 . http://www. insilico. com