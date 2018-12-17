Are migraines associated with type 2 diabetes risk in women?

Bottom Line: A study of French women suggests a lower risk of type 2 diabetes was observed among women who reported current migraines compared with women with no history of the painful headaches.

Why The Research Is Interesting: Migraine and type 2 diabetes are common conditions in women but an association between them remains unclear.

Who and What: A group of more 74,000 French women insured by a health plan that mostly covered teachers and who were followed up by questionnaire.

How (Study Design): This was an observational study. Researchers didn't intervene for purposes of the study and they cannot control all the factors that could explain the study findings.

Authors: Guy Fagherazzi, Ph.D., of the Center for Research in Epidemiology and Population Health, Villejuif, France, and coauthors

Study Limitations: Potential reasons that could explain the observations by researchers are uncertain.

Study Conclusions: The results of this study could have implications on the understanding of the underlying causes of these two common conditions and more research is needed to understand potential reasons that could explain these findings.

Related Material: The editorial, "Potential Benefits of Migraine - What Is It Good For?" by Amy A. Gelfand, M.D., M.A.S., of the University of California, San Francisco, and a JAMA Neurology associate editor, and Elizabeth Loder, M.D., M.P.H., of Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, also is available on the For The Media website.

(doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2018.3960)

