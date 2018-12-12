Are suicidal thoughts, attempts more likely in people with eczema?

Bottom Line: Eczema (atopic dermatitis) is a chronic inflammatory skin disease that affects millions of adults and children and has been associated with depression and anxiety. Evidence on the association between eczema and suicidal thoughts or attempts has been inconclusive. This study evaluated the association between eczema and suicidal thoughts and attempts by analyzing the combined results of 15 studies including 310,000 patients with eczema and 4.4 million people without eczema. The findings suggest patients with eczema were more likely to have suicidal thoughts and attempts compared to people without eczema. Data on completed suicides were limited and had inconsistent results.

Authors: April W. Armstrong, M.D., M.P.H., University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine, Los Angeles, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2018.4566)

