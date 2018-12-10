Estimates of ASD, ADHD risk in siblings born after older children with those disorders

Bottom Line: Siblings born in a family after other children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) were more likely to be diagnosed with the same disorder or the other disorder.

Why The Research Is Interesting: ADHD and ASD are common neurodevelopmental disorders that likely share some genetic factors and biological influences. Estimating recurrence risk in families is a way to measure shared genetic factors. Such risk estimates are often based on the total number of siblings in a family rather than being limited to later-born siblings (those born after children with ASD or ADHD) so that risk can be underestimated if families decide to stop having children after a child develops ASD or ADHD. This study focused on risk for later-born siblings.

Who and What: A total of 15,175 later-born siblings classified by familial risk based on an older child's diagnosis: ADHD risk (730), ASD risk (158) and no known risk (14,287); data were extracted from two large health care system in the United States.

How (Study Design): This was a population-based study.

Authors: Meghan Miller, Ph.D., of the University of California Davis Health System, Sacramento, California, and coauthors

Study Limitations: These include a selective sample, lack of information on half- or full-sibling status, and data drawn from general medical records.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2018.4076)

