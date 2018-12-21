Millions of Google searches for sexual harassment, assault since #MeToo

Bottom Line: An estimated 40 to 54 million Google searches for sexual harassment and assault were recorded in the United States in the eight months after public accusations against film producer Harvey Weinstein and the ensuing #MeToo movement. Searches related to reporting and preventing such actions also were up based on the results of a study that monitored and analyzed search activity.

Authors: John W. Ayers, Ph.D., M.A., of the University of California, San Diego, and coauthors

