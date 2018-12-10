Study examines risk of stroke by sex among black and white women, men

Bottom Line: This study examined the risk of stroke by sex among more than 25,000 black and white women and men. White women had lower risk of stroke than white men and black women had lower risk than black men between the ages of 45 and 64; from 65 to 74 white women still had lower risk than white men but that difference didn't persist among black women and men; and there was no difference by sex for either race at age 75 and older. The association of some risk factors with stroke risk also differed by sex for white women and men but not for black women and men. Study participants may not be representative of the general population. The findings suggest earlier and more aggressive management of risk factors may be warranted in some demographic groups to try to prevent stroke.

Authors: Virginia J. Howard, Ph.D., of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and coauthors

To Learn More: The full study is available on the For The Media website.

(doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2018.3862)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

