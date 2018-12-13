Using EHR-linked medication reminders for glaucoma patients

Bottom Line: Mobile device reminders have been associated with better medication adherence and linking reminders to patient electronic health records (EHRs) could potentially allow some oversight by clinicians. In this study, 100 patients (average age 65) agreed to set up electronic health record-linked reminders delivered via text or voice message for glaucoma medications for three months and were surveyed about the experience. Of the participants, 94 ultimately set up reminders and 89 completed follow-up. Of these patients, 74 percent reported the reminders were useful, 15 percent were neutral about them and 11 percent found them not useful. Most participants (81 percent) had help setting up reminders. The generalizability of these results and the effect on glaucoma outcomes remains unknown.

Author: Michael V. Boland, M.D., Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2018.6066)