MIT researchers develop novel 3D printing method for transparent glass

New Rochelle, NY, December 27, 2018--A novel additive manufacturing platform was used for the digital fabrication of transparent glass at industrial scale. The G3DP2 platform, developed by MIT scientists and used to turn molten glass into 3-meter tall columns, is described in an article published in 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. Click here to read the full-text article free on the 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing website through January 27, 2019.

In the article entitled "Additive Manufacturing of Transparent Glass Structures," Chikara Inamura, Michael Stern, Daniel Lizardo, Peter Houk, and Neri Oxman, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, MA discuss the early G3DP2 printer, which was used to provide proof of concept of the feasibility of creating transparent objects through the deposition of molten glass.

The researchers then describe the complete redesign of the system, upgrading it to an industrial platform capable of achieving architectural output. The four objectives of the upgraded G3DP2 platform were increased speed and scale and improved repeatability and reliability. The scientists report on how to understand and control the behavior of the printed glass, the specifications, engineering and control of the platform, and the product design space.

###

About the Journal

3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing is the only peer-reviewed journal focused on the rapidly moving field of 3D printing and related technologies. Led by Editor-in-Chief Skylar Tibbits Director, Self-Assembly Lab, MIT, and Founder & Principal, SJET LLC., the Journal explores emerging challenges and opportunities ranging from new developments of processes and materials, to new simulation and design tools, and informative applications and case studies. Published quarterly online with open access options and in print, the Journal spans a broad array of disciplines to address the challenges and discover new breakthroughs and trends within this groundbreaking technology. Tables of content and a sample issue may be viewed on the 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing website.

About the Publisher

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers is a privately held, fully integrated media company known for establishing authoritative medical and biomedical peer-reviewed journals, including Big Data, Soft Robotics, New Space, and Tissue Engineering. Its biotechnology trade magazine GEN (Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News) was the first in its field and is today the industry's most widely read publication worldwide. A complete list of the firm's more than 80 journals, newsmagazines, and books is available on the Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers website.