Public Release: 

Scientists to present new long-term ecological research findings

NSF-funded researchers will delve into the hidden realms of ice-covered lakes, deep soil processes, plant roots

National Science Foundation

IMAGE

IMAGE: These are changing patterns of ice formation and melting are affecting winter microbial activity in lakes. view more 

Credit: John Magnuson/NTL LTER

Microbes and plant roots are hard at work under snow and ice, deep in desert soils, and in the ground beneath our feet. Their activities affect water clarity, salt marsh survival, the impact of drought and the pace of climate change.

New results presented by National Science Foundation (NSF) Long-Term Ecological Research (LTER) scientists at the 2018 American Geophysical Union fall meeting reveal hidden realms in ice-covered lakes and deep soils. The conference will take place from Dec. 10 to Dec. 14 in Washington, D.C.

NSF's LTER Network is made up of 28 sites in ecosystems from freshwater lakes and deserts to salt marshes and forests.

###

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.