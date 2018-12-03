Reproductive cycle may foreshadow Alzheimer's disease

Female mice destined to develop Alzheimer's-like pathology and related cognitive impairments display a unique pattern of fluctuation in sex hormones during the ovarian cycle, finds new research published in eNeuro. This study suggests the natural reproductive cycle may provide a new window into Alzheimer's Disease (AD) risk among young women.

AD begins to develop decades before the first clinical symptoms emerge. This means the disease may already be progressing during a woman's reproductive years. Dena Dubal and colleagues asked whether the hormones -- specifically estrogen -- released during the natural ovarian cycle promote disease progression in at-risk individuals.

Despite similarities in cycle length and fertility, the researchers found AD model mice spent a greater portion of time in stages with high estrogen levels than control mice. These stages were associated with impaired learning and memory and abnormal activity in AD-affected brain regions. The researchers also observed a sharp increase in beta-amyloid production during one of the high-estrogen stages. These findings emphasize the importance of incorporating female biology into the study of nervous system disorders.

Article: Ovarian cycle stages modulate Alzheimer-related cognitive and brain network alterations in female mice

DOI: https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1523/ ENEURO. 0132-17. 2018

Corresponding author: Dena Dubal (University of California, San Francisco, USA), dena.dubal@ucsf.edu

