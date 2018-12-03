What makes rats relapse

Study may explain why some individuals are more likely than others to relapse

Activation of the anterior insular cortex -- a brain region implicated in drug abuse -- rather than drinking history or motivation for alcohol predicts relapse after a month of abstinence, reports a study of male rats published in JNeurosci. The results may explain why some individuals are more likely than others to relapse.

Using a recently developed animal model of alcohol-seeking, Andrew Lawrence, Erin Campbell, and colleagues studied a defining feature of human alcohol use disorder: the tendency to relapse following self-imposed abstinence, despite known health and social consequences. Alcohol-using rats were more likely to relapse after 30 days of abstinence in an environment in which they were previously punished with a foot shock, suggesting alcohol-seeking in the face of adversity. This finding is relevant to the human experience of returning to alcohol use after a distressing event, such as an ended relationship or loss of a job.

Identification of the anterior insular cortex -- inactivation of which prevented relapse in the punishment context -- furthers our understanding the neurobiology of relapse, which could inform preventative strategies for alcohol use disorder in humans.

Article: Anterior Insular Cortex is Critical for the Propensity to Relapse Following Punishment-Imposed Abstinence of Alcohol Seeking

DOI: https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1523/ JNEUROSCI. 1596-18. 2018

Corresponding authors: Corresponding Authors: Andrew Lawrence, andrew.lawrence@florey.edu.au and Erin Campbell, erin.campbell@florey.edu.au (The Florey Institute of Neuroscience & Mental Health, Parkville, Australia)

