High cost of re-operation after breast-conserving surgery

A small number of women require re-operation after breast-conserving surgery (BCS) for breast cancer, if the surgical margins are not free from cancer.

A new BJS (British Journal of Surgery) analysis reveals the expense of re-operation. If re-operation rates can be minimized, there may be considerable efficiency savings.

Using data from relevant published studies, the authors found the median hospital costs of women who needed re-operation were £4,511, £2,136 more than in women whose surgical margins were clear.

If these cost estimates are applied nationally, they provide compelling encouragement to seek interventions to minimize re-operation after BCS, which would reduce associated costs.

