Mind-body exercises may improve cognitive function as adults age

Mind-body exercises--especially tai chi and dance mind-body exercise--are beneficial for improving global cognition, cognitive flexibility, working memory, verbal fluency, and learning in older adults. The findings come from a meta-analysis of all relevant published studies.

The Journal of the American Geriatrics Society analysis included 32 randomized controlled trials with 3,624 older adults with or without cognitive impairment.

The investigators noted that mind-body exercise, as a therapy that combines mental concentration, breathing control, and body movement, is beneficial for improving flexibility and mental health, but no previous studies have evaluated the effects of all major forms of mind-body exercise in a single work.

