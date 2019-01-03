How baby aspirin saves lives (video)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 3, 2019 -- Low-dose "baby" aspirin is rarely given to children anymore. Instead, people at risk of a heart attack may take a daily aspirin to decrease their risk. In this video, Reactions explains how low-dose aspirin works to inhibit blood clotting and help prevent heart attacks: https:/ / youtu. be/ RYeEGetrjqQ .

