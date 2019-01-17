The limonene myth (video)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2019 -- Limonene, a compound found in citrus fruits, has two enantiomers: mirror-image molecules that cannot be superimposed, like a left and right hand. There is a persistent myth that one of these mirror molecules is responsible for the smell of oranges, while the other lends its odor to lemons. In this video, Reactions explains that smell chemistry is never that simple: https:/ / youtu. be/ W9JpRg8M1qk .

###

Reactions is a video series produced by the American Chemical Society and PBS Digital Studios. Subscribe to Reactions at http://bit. ly/ ACSReactions , and follow us on Twitter @ACSreactions.

The American Chemical Society, the world's largest scientific society, is a not-for-profit organization chartered by the U.S. Congress. ACS is a global leader in providing access to chemistry-related information and research through its multiple databases, peer-reviewed journals and scientific conferences. ACS does not conduct research, but publishes and publicizes peer-reviewed scientific studies. Its main offices are in Washington, D.C., and Columbus, Ohio.

To automatically receive press releases from the American Chemical Society, contact newsroom@acs.org.

Follow us: Twitter Facebook Instagram