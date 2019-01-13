Fused bis-lactams to spirolactams: New member of the family of ring- contraction reaction

This article by Dr. Guilhem Chaubet et al. is published in Letters in Organic Chemistry, volume 15 , issue 12 , 2018

Researchers from the University of Montpellier have worked on a process for a new ring contraction of fused bis-lactams, which converts them into spirolactams. The team performed a clean conversion of some fused bicycles into spirocycles with good yields, in the presence of a triflate catalyst in various solvents under microwave irradiation. The method involves the use of activated 2,5-diketopiperazines as starting materials and demonstrates the wide range of applications of ring contraction reactions.

###