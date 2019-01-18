Untargeted metabolomics for atherosclerotic cardiovascular diseases

CVD (cardiovascular diseases) are proven to be the leading cause of deaths throughout the world. If statistics are reviewed, almost four out of five deaths are due to myocardial infarction or stroke. Regardless of many new treatments and measures took and still are taken place; in order to prevent cardiovascular diseases the number does not cease to decrease (the number of deaths). Therefore, new and even better therapies and treatments should be brought in the light for the betterment of those who are suffering from CVD. Metabolomics has offered a good solution for these diseases. Metabolomic-based biomarkers indicate the disease, as they are keen enough to detect it. At the same time, they are able enough to detect the risk of development of that disease and detect the disease before it comes to the surface.

In this study, analytical techniques are discussed along with the workflow that used in untargeted metabolomics. While case studies are also identified that were highlighting the use of untargeted metabolomics in CVD research. Out of all those, five of the case studies show approaches to identify the approach taken by untargeted metabolomics. These were taken for cardiovascular diseases and risks, myocardial ischemia, transient ischemic attack, incident coronary heart disease, and myocardial infarction risk. Prediction of all these were described. If we talk about cardiovascular research, the use of the untargeted metabolomics is still relatively new. Although, there is still a need for future advancements in metabolomics technologies.

Early diagnosis of CVD is a good sign for patient's recovery and also for their health. Therefore, there is a need to establish sensitive and at the same time non-invasive biomarkers and also reliable therapeutic targets for prevention and treatment of CVD.

###