Efficiency of community health centers in China during 2013-2015: A synchronic and diachronic study

In the current issue of Family Medicine and Community Health (Volume 6, Number 4, 2018; DOI: https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 15212/ FMCH. 2018. 0119 , Lin Zhao, Yao Zhang, Yabing Hou and Guiming Yan of the Tianjin Medical University, Tianjin, China evaluate of the efficiency of CHCs in China at the national level and regional level from synchronic and diachronic perspectives using data collected from China's Health and Family Planning Statistical Yearbook 2014, China's Health and Family Planning Statistical Yearbook 2015, and China's Health and Family Planning Statistical Yearbook 2016.

