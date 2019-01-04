Factors associated with visit-to-visit variability of blood pressure in hypertensive patients at a Primary Health Care Service, Tabanan, Bali, Indonesia

In the current issue of Family Medicine and Community Health (Volume 6, Number 4, 2018; DOI: https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 15212/ FMCH. 2018. 0124 , Gusti Ayu Riska Pertiwi, Anak Agung Ngurah Aryawangsa, I Putu Yuda Prabawa, Ida Bagus Amertha Putra Manuaba, Agha Bhargah, Ni Wayan Sri Ratni, I Putu Gede Budiana of the Faculty of Medicine, Udayana University, Denpasar City, Bali, Indonesia, College of Medicine, Taipei Medical University, Taipei, Taiwan and Department of Cardiovascular Medicine, Mangusada General Hospital, Badung, Bali, Indonesia provide an overview of visit-to-visit variability (VVV) in hypertension blood pressure management in a primary health care service setting. There was a significant relationship between the use of antihypertensive drugs and VVV. This finding illustrates that VVV can be used as an additional factor in considering the target of controlling blood pressure in primary health services, given that hypertension has many complications that can arise if management is not done properly

