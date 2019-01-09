Perceived barriers to minority medical students pursuing dermatology

Bottom Line: The specialty of dermatology is one of the least diverse medical fields. In this study, a survey was conducted among 155 medical students (58 percent of whom were nonwhite) to understand perceived barriers to pursuing a career in dermatology by minority medical students. Major barriers cited by minority students included the lack of diversity in dermatology; perceived negative perceptions of minority students by residency programs, such as expecting lower performance; socioeconomic factors, such as lack of loan forgiveness; and a lack of mentors. The findings highlight the need to actively recruit and mentor students of all backgrounds. The survey respondents may not be representative of all U.S. medical students.

Authors: Yssra S. Soliman, B.A., Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, New York, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2018.4813)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

