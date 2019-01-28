Quality, experience of outpatient care in US for adults with or without primary care

Bottom Line: Adults who have primary care receive similar amounts of care as adults who don't, but they receive more high-value care, similar low-value care, and report better access and patient experiences. In this analysis, researchers used data from an annual nationally representative survey to compare 49,286 adults with primary care to 21,133 adults without primary care. Health care systems in many countries are organized around primary care, whereas health care in the U.S. is organized around hospitals and specialty care. These findings suggest increasing investment in primary care may improve value in the U.S. health care system. A limitation of the study was primary care may be defined differently in different contexts.

Authors: David M. Levine, M.D., M.P.H., M.A., of Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, and coauthors