Public Release: 

Quality, experience of outpatient care in US for adults with or without primary care

JAMA Internal Medicine

Bottom Line: Adults who have primary care receive similar amounts of care as adults who don't, but they receive more high-value care, similar low-value care, and report better access and patient experiences. In this analysis, researchers used data from an annual nationally representative survey to compare 49,286 adults with primary care to 21,133 adults without primary care. Health care systems in many countries are organized around primary care, whereas health care in the U.S. is organized around hospitals and specialty care. These findings suggest increasing investment in primary care may improve value in the U.S. health care system. A limitation of the study was primary care may be defined differently in different contexts.
Authors: David M. Levine, M.D., M.P.H., M.A., of Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2018.6716)

Editor's Note: The article contains funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Want to embed a full-text link to this study in your story? This full-text link will be live at the embargo time: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/2721037?guestAccessKey=0983f57a-7a4e-480a-b0b4-7bbcc2c6649b

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.