Quality, experience of outpatient care in US for adults with or without primary care
(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2018.6716)
Editor's Note: The article contains funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.
###
Want to embed a full-text link to this study in your story? This full-text link will be live at the embargo time: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/2721037?guestAccessKey=0983f57a-7a4e-480a-b0b4-7bbcc2c6649b