Multichannel bioreactor for lung regeneration analysis

New Rochelle, NY, January 28, 2019-New strides are being made toward the ex vivo growth of human lungs. In a new article published in Tissue Engineering, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers, researchers report the development of a high-throughput, automated, multichannel lung bioreactor that allows parallel culture of up to five human cell-populated isolated rat lung scaffolds. Click here to read the full article free on the Tissue Engineering website until February 28, 2019.

Harald C. Ott and colleagues from Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, present their work in an article titled "A Fully Automated High-Throughput Bioreactor System for Lung Regeneration". With their multichannel bioreactor, the authors show that a multiphase biomimetic culture method yields consistent tissue regeneration at several time points across samples. Flow, pressure, and ventilation parameters can be reproducibly regulated, thus reducing variability and allowing more precise study of ex vivo lung regeneration. Non-invasive analysis methods can also be used to direct real-time condition adjustment and improve lung regeneration.

"Developments in bioreactor technology are crucial to the advancement of the tissue engineering field, especially in the growth of complex tissues," says Tissue Engineering Co-Editor-in-Chief Antonios G. Mikos, PhD, Louis Calder Professor at Rice University, Houston, TX. "The bioreactor system demonstrated in this paper is an elegant system to not only support ex vivo lung growth, but also represents a powerful tool to enable future research with engineered lung tissues."

Tissue Engineering is an authoritative peer-reviewed journal published monthly online and in print in three parts: Part A, the flagship journal published 24 times per year; Part B: Reviews, published bimonthly, and Part C: Methods, published 12 times per year. Led by Co-Editors-in-Chief Antonios G. Mikos, PhD, Louis Calder Professor at Rice University, Houston, TX, and John P. Fisher, PhD, Fischell Family Distinguished Professor & Department Chair, and Director of the NIH Center for Engineering Complex Tissues at the University of Maryland, the Journal brings together scientific and medical experts in the fields of biomedical engineering, material science, molecular and cellular biology, and genetic engineering. Leadership of Tissue Engineering Parts B (Reviews) and Part C (Methods) is provided by Katja Schenke-Layland, PhD, Eberhard Karls University, Tübingen, Heungsoo Shin, PhD, Hanyang University; and John A. Jansen, DDS, PhD, Radboud University, and Xiumei Wang, PhD, Tsinghua University respectively. Tissue Engineering is the official journal of the Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine International Society (TERMIS). Complete tables of content and a sample issue may be viewed on the Tissue Engineering website.

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers is a privately held, fully integrated media company known for establishing authoritative peer-reviewed journals in many promising areas of science and biomedical research, including Stem Cells and Development, Human Gene Therapy, and Advances in Wound Care. Its biotechnology trade magazine, GEN (Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News), was the first in its field and is today the industry's most widely read publication worldwide. A complete list of the firm's 80 journals, books, and newsmagazines is available on the Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers website.