New data emphasize importance of avoiding hypoglycemic glucose levels in type 1 diabetes

New Rochelle, NY, January 9, 2019--Researchers have shown that measures of biochemical hypoglycemia in fingerstick blood samples are associated with an increased risk of severe hypoglycemic events. The results of this new study, which further emphasize the dangers of hypoglycemic blood glucose levels, are published in Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics (DTT), a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. Click here to read the full-text article free on the Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics (DTT) website through February 9, 2019.

Roy Beck, MD, PhD, Jaeb Center for Health Research (Tampa, FL), Richard Bergenstal, MD, International Diabetes Center Park Nicollet (Minneapolis, MN), and Tonya Riddlesworth, PhD and Craig Kollman, PhD, Jaeb Center for Health Research, present their findings in the article entitled "The Association of Biochemical Hypoglycemia with the Subsequent Risk of a Severe Hypoglycemic Event: Analysis of the DCCT Data Set." The researchers used two different levels of biochemical hypoglycemia - <70 or <54 mg/dL - to determine the relationship to severe hypoglycemic events. When either level was present, the risk of severe hypoglycemic events was significantly higher.

"Severe hypoglycemia is a significant hurdle for intensifying insulin therapy in patients with T1D. Beck and colleagues emphasize the increased risk of future severe hypoglycemia in patients with any level of biochemical hypoglycemia," says DTT Editor-in-Chief Satish Garg, MD, Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics at the University of Colorado Denver (Aurora).

###

About the Journal

Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics (DTT) is a monthly peer-reviewed journal that covers new technology and new products for the treatment, monitoring, diagnosis, and prevention of diabetes and its complications. Led by Editor-in-Chief Satish Garg, MD, the Journal covers topics that include noninvasive glucose monitoring, implantable continuous glucose sensors, novel routes of insulin administration, genetic engineering, the artificial pancreas, measures of long-term control, computer applications for case management, telemedicine, the Internet, and new medications. Tables of contents and a free sample issue may be viewed on the Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics (DTT) website. DTT is the official journal of the Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) Conference.

About ATTD

The Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) Conference (https:/ / attd. kenes. com/ 2019 ) presents top caliber scientific programs that have provided participants with cutting-edge research and analysis into the latest developments in diabetes-related technology. A unique and innovative conference, ATTD brings the world's leading researchers and clinicians together for a lively exchange of ideas and information related to the technology, treatment, and prevention of diabetes and related illnesses.

About the Publisher

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers is a privately held, fully integrated media company known for establishing authoritative peer-reviewed journals in many promising areas of science and biomedical research, including Thyroid, Metabolic Syndrome and Related Disorders, Journal of Aerosol Medicine and Pulmonary Drug Delivery, Childhood Obesity, and Population Health Management. Its biotechnology trade magazine, GEN (Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News ), was the first in its field and is today the industry's most widely read publication worldwide. A complete list of the firm's 80 journals, books, and newsmagazines is available on the Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers website.