Advanced Photonics, a new SPIE-CLP open-access journal, publishes its first issue

BELLINGHAM, Washington, USA and CARDIFF, UK - Today SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, and Chinese Laser Press (CLP), published the inaugural issue of Advanced Photonics, a collaborative, open-access journal, featuring the most impactful fundamental and applied research across optics and photonics technologies.

Articles in the first issue cover exciting and innovative research, from using light-sheet microscopy for imaging of large biomedical specimens and deep learning for digital holography, to real-time spectroscopy for ultrafast fiber laser design and optimization and a new approach for creating high-Q cavities for trapping light. Other topics include a pinhole-array-mask diffractive imaging method, and the size and energy-efficiency challenges of semiconductor nanolasers.

The initial lineup also includes an interview with Sir John Pendry of Imperial College London discussing his work in transformation optics and metamaterials; this interview complements a review article, "Transformation optics from macroscopic to nanoscale regimes," authored by Yu Luo, Jingjing Zhang, and Pendry. The issue also features an insightful perspective on the future of photonics by Eugene Arthurs, a former SPIE CEO.

Advanced Photonics, designed to address a growing demand within the photonics community to publish and share significant, innovative research results as rapidly, accurately, and accessibly as possible, will highlight scientific and technological discoveries as well as news and commentaries by leading experts and visionaries in the field.

In addition, Advanced Photonics will incorporate a personal approach to science, such as the interview with Pendry: "We will also publish personal views of our authors who will explain how their new ideas emerged," write the journal's editors-in-chief, Anatoly Zayats, of King's College London, and Xiao-Cong Yuan, of Shenzhen University, in their editorial. "We hope this will make an exciting mixture of scientific and general material for our readers.... The Editors' aim and their only brief is to make Advanced Photonics a trusted source of groundbreaking research in optics and optical technologies."

About SPIE

SPIE is the international society for optics and photonics, an educational not-for-profit organization founded in 1955 to advance light-based science, engineering, and technology. The Society serves 257,000 constituents from 173 countries, offering conferences and their published proceedings, continuing education, books, journals, and the SPIE Digital Library. In 2018, SPIE provided more than $4 million in community support including scholarships and awards, outreach and advocacy programs, travel grants, public policy, and educational resources. http://www. spie. org .

About CLP

Chinese Laser Press (CLP), established by Shanghai Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics and Chinese Optical Society in 2009, is dedicated to promoting the development of optics and photonics in research institutions and industry. CLP publishes seven journals besides Advanced Photonics, including three in English: Photonics Research, High Power Laser Science and Engineering, and Chinese Optics Letters. CLP manages http://www. opticsjournal. net , the most active online platform in optics in China, holds conferences, and offers continuing education courses.

